Enjoy the 90s...

Enjoy the next couple of days because they will be the "coolest" with highs in the mid 90s. Triple digit heat takes over starting midweek with more of the same through this weekend!
Expect tons of sunshine today and the rest of the week but it will be breezy from time to time. Sustained wind will range from 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Highs will begin to warm back into the triple digits by midweek as a ridge of high pressure builds back over the Southwest and it's going to get hot! Temperatures will climb back to around 104° by this Thursday and Friday and triple digit heat will stick around through next weekend.
Remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Breezy and sunny. High: 95°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. High: 96°