Enjoy the 80s...

Today will be the coolest day for a while with highs only warming into the upper 80s, which is below average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build tomorrow so the wind will be much lighter but it's also bringing the hottest temperatures of the year so far!
Beautiful day ahead with highs mainly in the 80s this afternoon. Expect tons of sunshine with sustained wind only between 5 and 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s for most and then the warm up begins tomorrow.
A ridge of high pressure will bring the hottest weekend so far this year with highs warming into the low 100s starting on Saturday! This will peak on Sunday with highs around 103/104, which is flirting with the record high of 104° back in 1934. Triple digits stick around through at least next Tuesday and then temperatures will begin to drop into the mid to upper 90s the rest of the week.
Remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities between 10 AM and 5 PM! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Sunny and near average. High: 88°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 51°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 96°