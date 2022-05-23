Employers feeling the summertime blues as they struggle to hire workers

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson has already seen several days of 100 degree heat, and it is not even officially summer.
However, as the mercury continues to climb, you may find your favorite pool is not open as often as it was in past summers.
Like so many things right now, there is a shortage of lifeguards.
"We normally have about 150-160 total lifeguards," said Grant Bourguet, Recreation Program Manager with Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation.
This summer, Pima County expects to have around 120 lifeguards on duty. That is 25 percent less than average.
"Every pool is unfortunately going to have to lose a day of operation in order to ensure that every pool will be only five days out of the week as opposed to no days out of the week," Bourguet said.
One reason for the shortfall, the pandemic halted lifeguard training for about a year.
"Those kids who wanted to get a summertime job had to go look else where and typically, once they found a job, they don't go back and look for a different job," Bourguet said.
Near the university, 90 percent of Frog and Firkin's staff are students. Right now, the popular restaurant is having trouble finding kitchen staff.
"It's never been an issue with us before, but finding good help to work the line and and do that job that tends to be a little bit of struggle," said Frog and Firkin general manager, Jonathan Graham.
Graham said restaurant said it loses about half a dozen servers during the summer, but summer also tends to be slow.
"This is really the last week of anything," Graham said. "We get into next week and you get into mid-June and July when it's just hot that's when it slows down."