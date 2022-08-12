Emergency crews rescue over 20 Sabino Canyon visitors from water crossing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several emergency crews responded to a rescue effort in Bear Canyon Friday afternoon.
Coronado National Forest, Pima County Search and Rescue and the Tucson Fire Department officials say 21 adults, three children and one infant were rescued from a water crossing off Bear Canyon in Sabino Canyon at around 5 p.m.
Officials were able to perform a ladder rescue over the low water crossing.
According to a Facebook post, The water was traveling over 3,000 cubic feet per second.
Officials say there was one visitor with a sprained ankle, and is expected to make a full recovery.
This remains a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.