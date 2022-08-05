Elon Musk's legal team has publicly filed its official response to Twitter's lawsuit

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima, western Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 330 PM MST... At 244 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sonoita, or 24 miles east of Tubac, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This includes the following highways... Route 82 between mile markers 15 and 44. Route 83 between mile markers 17 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH