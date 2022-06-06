 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 106 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Elko, Rebels drop bomb on Arizona Baseball's season

(O) Tim Elko (22) hits 3 HR via Miss

Tim Elko hit three of Mississippi's five home runs in a 22-6 regional final win over UA

 (Photo courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Tim Elko hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, Peyton Chatagnier had a team-high six RBIs and Mississippi beat Arizona 22-6 on Monday night to win the Coral Gables Regional.

Mississippi (35-22) won a regional on the road for the first time in program history to advance to play Southern Miss in the super regionals.

After Arizona tied it at 5 on a two-run shot by Blake Paugh in the fourth, Ole Miss scored five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to win going away.

Kemp Alderman broke it open with a grand slam, his 10th home run of the season, to make it 10-5. Elko homered in the first, third and seventh to set a program record for home runs (22) in a single season.

Elko went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and a career-high six runs scored. Alderman also had five RBIs and Chatagnier drove in 10 runs in the three-game regional.

Paugh finished with three RBIs for Arizona (39-25). Daniel Susac became the 10th player in program history with a 100-hit season.

___

