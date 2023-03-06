Elgin brush fire investigation underway

TUCSON (KVOA) - We're following the latest about a fire that broke out in Elgin. The Sonoita-Elgin Fire Chief says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The fire is contained, but residents in that area are waking up Monday morning to damage across the 553 acres of land that got burnt.

Some residents in the Longview Road area were evacuated but were able to return home around 7 p.m. when the fire was put out.

News 4 Tucson spoke with the owner of Elgin Winery. She says they had customers in the tasting room and the sheriff's department helped get them all out.

Even though the fire is now out, she says damage control for her winery is going to take priority this morning.

"Definitely some smoke damage. Definitely in the winery," said Lori Reynolds, owner of Elgin Winery. "So we're definitely calling a lot of insurance companies. Gotta call for our farmers' insurance for the vineyard. We're not going to know what's really dead until things start growing and things aren't going to start growing until next month."

The investigation is ongoing so make sure to stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.