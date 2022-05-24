Elgin Bridge Fire remains uncontained, burning 4,000 acres of land

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Elgin Bridge Fire continues to burn in Santa Cruz County and so far, there is no containment.

Luckily, winds are not comparable to what we saw Monday night, but still remains an issue out here. Visitors can see the charred earth where that fire passed through Monday. It got awfully close to people's homes.

Tuesday, the Elgin Bridge fire is zero percent contained after burning more than 4,000 acres. A sign of relief was fire officials were able to remove all evacuation orders after stopping the blaze from reaching nearby homes.

"Right now, its not impacting anyone," Corey Guerin of the Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. "We did have some action to the KV lines the fire started going that way, but it hasn't hit that mark yet. We are hoping to see improvement in 48 hours."

Fire crews using helicopters to try and contain the fire, which is mostly burning just over those mountains.

"Its pretty scary when its coming straight at you," Bill Schock who owns a ranch in Santa Cruz County said.

The ranch is located near where the fire spread Monday. He had to go save cattle from the flames, capturing this video.

"I was ready to cut fences and let them run, " Schock said.

The rancher says its been a busy fire season. He said he is convinced these are man made fires,

Schock says this blaze came so fast nearby residents became firefighters

"We got out with shovels and wet blankets trying to put it out because it was completely beyond ability of the fire department to control," Schock said. "So you got actual people out there with the flames putting them out"

The cause of the fire remains under investigation reporting from Elgin.