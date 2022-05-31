Elgin Bridge Fire 100% contained after growing to 2,149 acres

TUCSON (KVOA) — The human-caused wildfire that initially prompted evacuations in Santa Cruz County has been contained, according to an update shared by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Tuesday.

At around 11 a.m. May 23, Arizona Forestry crews began battling the Elgin Bridge Fire after it ignited about bout one-fourth mile northeast of the town of Elgin, Ariz.

When the fire grew to about 4,000 acres, traveling up Mustang Mountain, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office initiated protocols for all residences along Mustang Ranch Road.

After preventing the blaze from reaching nearby homes, the evacuations were lifted.

However, the crews were not able to fully contain the fire until burned 2,149 acres.

As of Tuesday, crews are currently monitoring the blaze.

The cause is currently under investigation. At this time, investigators believe the fire was human-caused, but it was left in undetermined status as "fire investigators could not find an exact point of origin or ignition source."

For the latest information about the fire, find Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.

