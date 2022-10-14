Elderly adults majority of COVID-19 deaths in 2020

Elderly adults made up a large number of COVID-19 deaths in 2020.
Death rates among adults ages 65 and older comprised 81% of total COVID-19 deaths at the beginning of the pandemic.
Most of those deaths occurred in healthcare settings in that age group.
The COVID-19 death rate was nearly three times higher among those 85 and older, compared to those aged 75-84, and seven times higher than those aged 65-74.
Death rates were highest among Hispanic, African American, American Indian/Alaska native adults.
They were also higher among those aged 65 and older in New Jersey, South Dakota, North Dakota, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.