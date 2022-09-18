EL TOUR DE TUCSON RETURNS

TUCSON (KVOA) — El Tour de Tucson is now preparing to host their 39th event. Registrations are now open for the races on November 19, 2022.
7,000 cyclists come to Tucson to participate every year.
Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome with events as short as 1 mile up to 102 miles.
Since 1983, Perimeter Bicycling events have raised over $100 million for various charitable organizations.
For more information such as locations, start times and rates visit Eltourdetucson.org
To register for the event(s) click here.