El Tour de Tucson early bird prices end soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - El Tour de Tucson is entering its 40th year and early registration ends May 31.

This year’s event is scheduled for November 18, 2023 and you can register and find more information here.

El Tour de Tucson is Perimeter Bicycling’s flagship event and one of the largest bicycling events in America.

The event is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and over 7,500 cyclists from all over take part in the event.

El Tour de Tucson enables nonprofit, charitable agencies to raise funds for their respective organizations.

Since 1983, Perimeter Bicycling events have raised over $100 million for local and international charitable organizations.