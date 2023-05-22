El Rio's Reproductive Health Access Project awarded $5,000 grant

TUCSON, AZ – Unidas has awarded a $5,000 grant to El Rio Health Center’s Reproductive Health Access Project.
El Rio’s RHAP is a program led by a team of young people which empowers teens to take control of their sexual and reproductive health with an emphasis on queer-affirming and comprehensive sex education.
Unidas is a program of the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, a 32-year old nonprofit which helps all women and other marginalized identities overcome political, gender, and social barriers.
Unidas says they teach young women and gender expansive individuals about leadership, philanthropy, and social justice issues through grantmaking in their own community. Participating teens grant $5,000 each semester to a non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of life for women and girls of all identities in Arizona.
Unidas 2023 Spring cohort chose to fund El Rio’s RHAP project with this semester’s grant.
"We chose comprehensive sex education because in Arizona, many topics regarding sex are not discussed and parents often opt their minor out — leading to ignorance about this. Aiding independent organizations that allow the minor to reach out and learn helps combat this ignorance on reproductive health," said Charlese Collins, an Unidas participant.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE