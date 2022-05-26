El Charro shows world of Tucson is all about in two-part finale of Bravo's Top Chef

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson made an appearance on bravo's top chef Thursday night.
The final four contestants took a trip to El Charro for a quick-fire challenge with owner and chef Carlotta Flores.
The contestants had to make a dish with carne seca. Flores says she is proud to see the show feature Tucson cuisine.
"This is a community town. Everyone here works together, everyone here is proud of what they do, what we do," Flores said. "There are so many great restaurants in our area."
Tucson Chef Maria from Boca was also featured on Thursday's two-part finale.
The grand finale was also filmed in Tucson and airs next Thursday.
A few of the other local attractions featured in the two final episodes include Tucson Mountain Park, Pima County Historic Courthouse, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Tanque Verde Ranch.