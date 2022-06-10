 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM MST Sunday. Each day from 10 am to 7 pm MST.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Eight arrests made in biker brawl in Pima County

  • 0
Eight arrests made in biker brawl in Pima County
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

TUCSON (KVOA) — The eighth and final arrest has been made in the case involving a violent fight between motorcycle gangs.

It was two weeks ago when the Pima County Sheriff's Department served multiple search and arrest warrants. The warrants were served in Pima and Yavapai County.

The eighth person arrested was 41-year-old Robert Crane. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Yavapai County.

According to PCSD, there was a brawl between rival motorcycle gangs.

"Generally, members of motorcycle gangs are considered to be violent," PCSD Sgt. Brett Bernstein said.

Oct. 2021, deputies were called to a southside bar where multiple motorcycle gang members were at.

Those named in the report, the Huns, the Pagans, the Sons of Odin and Hells Angels. Two people were stabbed and taken to a local hospital. Both survived.

After a seven-month investigation law enforcement raided places in Tucson and Yavapai county.

Peter Bacon, Charles Cornett, Douglas Dam and Richard Vitale were arrested in Tucson and charged with participating in a criminal street gang and to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dangerous instrument

Michael Koepke, 40, and 41-year-old Robert Crane were arrested in Yavapai County by the U.S. Marshals. Their bonds totaled $125,000.

"What happened last October was a very violent incident and the Pima County Sheriff's Department takes these kinds of things very seriously," Bernstein said. "We put a lot of effort to solves these cases and here we are today with arrests."

Sheriff Chris Nanos said this case would not have been as successful had it not been for their law enforcement partners especially during these difficult times when agencies are short staffed.

"Everybody pitching in and recognizing this is a violent threat, not just to Pima County Sheriff's Department, but to the entire valley," he said. "In fact, in this case, the entire state."

All eight are scheduled to appear in Superior Court here in Pima County on June 14.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you