Eight-and-a-half-year-old leads Palo Verde Parade for Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 4th of July tradition in a Midtown neighborhood celebrated 60 years Tuesday.
The Palo Verde Parade once again marched through the neighborhood for Independence Day.
Red, white, and blue flooded the streets of the neighborhood 4th of July morning as dozens gathered for the parade.
At the front of the parade, eight-and-a-half-year-old Allison Roberts.
"I'm gonna be the grand marshal and lead the whole parade," said Allison Roberts.
She was dressed to the nines in patriotic colors.
"I have my blue shiny tank top. I have my red skirt and I have my sparkly gold shoes," said Roberts.
Besides her positive spirit and stylish outfit, there's a special reason she's leading the parade.
"My great great Grammy started this whole parade 60 years ago," Roberts proudly said.
However, Allison isn't the only one at the parade continuing a family tradition.
"We've grown up, my whole family, participating in this parade," said Melissa Radtke.
Radtke says the parade is special to her for a number of reasons, but most importantly, she says, "I think it's really special just to be able to do something that my grandparents did when they were closer to my age and kind of experience those simple things that they did as well."
