eegee's 'eyeing' to expand out of Arizona after announcing new CEO

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson's favorite frozen treat may soon be available across the nation after eegee's new CEO announced that he aims to bring the local chain "to more areas across the state, and even beyond" in an introductory press release shared Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Tucson sandwich joint announced that it has brought on Jason Vaughn as its new chief executive officer.
With 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry under his belt, Vaughn previously served leadership role at at Yum! Brands, Wendy’s, Lenny’s Subs and Frisch’s Restaurants.
“The opportunity to take part in a success story like eegee’s is an immense honor,” said Vaughn. “The brand is nearly synonymous with Arizona, and I’m excited to help bring its unique offering and first-class customer experience to more areas across the state, and even beyond. I feel fortunate to now be part of eegee’s incredible legacy — one that I take very seriously, as I know the loyalty of eegee’s supporters is unmatched — and look forward to what’s to come.”
In Tuesday's release, eegee's officials said the brand is "eyeing new areas to expand to, including outside of Arizona — answering to years of demand from out-of-state eegee’s fans."
For more information, visit eegees.com.