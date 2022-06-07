 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in portions of
the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

eegee's 'eyeing' to expand out of Arizona after announcing new CEO

  • Updated
  • 0
eegees
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson's favorite frozen treat may soon be available across the nation after eegee's new CEO announced that he aims to bring the local chain "to more areas across the state, and even beyond" in an introductory press release shared Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Tucson sandwich joint announced that it has brought on  Jason Vaughn as its new chief executive officer.

With 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry under his belt, Vaughn previously served leadership role at at Yum! Brands, Wendy’s, Lenny’s Subs and Frisch’s Restaurants.

“The opportunity to take part in a success story like eegee’s is an immense honor,” said Vaughn. “The brand is nearly synonymous with Arizona, and I’m excited to help bring its unique offering and first-class customer experience to more areas across the state, and even beyond. I feel fortunate to now be part of eegee’s incredible legacy — one that I take very seriously, as I know the loyalty of eegee’s supporters is unmatched — and look forward to what’s to come.”

In Tuesday's release, eegee's officials said the brand is "eyeing new areas to expand to, including outside of Arizona — answering to years of demand from out-of-state eegee’s fans."

For more information, visit eegees.com.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you