Eegee's closes Grant and Alvernon location, adding to growing list of area businesses to close

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another local business is calling it quits near Grant and Alvernon. The area is now littered with vacant store fronts.
Eegee's is the latest business to pack up and leave the area, which has been dealing with homelessness, crime and now disruptive construction.
An Eegee's spokesperson sent us the following statement:
“After careful consideration, we have decided to close our Grant & Alvernon location. The decision was not made lightly and ultimately, will help streamline operations and support the health of eegee’s business.
Our crew members have been offered positions at other locations as the store’s last day of operation was November 29. We’ve loved serving this community and encourage guests to visit nearby locations at Speedway & Tucson, Campbell & Grant, or Speedway & Craycroft.”
"We now have more and more vacancies as businesses move out," said nearby resident Ronni Kotwica.
She started an organization called the Grant Alvernon Initiative several years ago to try and deal with the areas homeless and crime problem.
She said the prolonged Grant widening project is also a deterrent for local business which they may now have to deal with for several years to come.
As far as crime, she believes people in the area who are shoplifting and committing other crimes are not being held accountable.
"Police arrest these people and before the paperwork is done these people are back on the street," she said.
Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik said he believes the homeless issue has got out of hand due to what he believes are flawed City policies on dealing with the homeless who commit crimes. He also believes the County Attorney is too lenient on prosecuting crimes involving homeless individuals.
"Tried to have this conversation with the Mayor and rest of the council that we need to open up some no barrier shelters, we need to do things other than what we are doing now and [I] haven't had any traction so lots of the businesses are frankly fed up with break ins and people accosting their customers," Kozachik said.
With the crime and construction, he believes it's going to be tough to attract new businesses to the area.