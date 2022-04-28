Eastside residents share concerns regarding new housing development

TUCSON (KVOA) - Residents on the east side gathered Thursday to share their concerns and learn more about a new proposed development in their neighborhood.
The proposed housing development located on the northeast corner of Houghton and Tanque Verde roads would have 37 single-family homes in that area. That is down from the initial proposal of 80 plus homes according to city officials.
"Most of these homes are on three quarters of an acre and of course, this would be placing 37 homes on 11 and a half acres," said Joann Trego. "So we are definitely looking at improper spot zoning."
Other residents said flood risk is also a concern for surrounding areas.
"I realize that we need high density housing in some places, but I think it should be planned more carefully," said Peter Reinthal.
The developer tells News 4 Tucson the proposed project is currently in the early stages and is aware residents will have their concerns.
"We don't do anything just drawing it up on a napkin and throw it in the process," Jim Portner said. "We bend over backwards with very extensive studies to make sure all of those concerns are properly addressed."
City officials said there has been no submittal to the zoning examiner regarding this proposed project.
