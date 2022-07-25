Early voting continues tonight

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 530 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. The spotter reported water running across Old Ajo
Hwy.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan
AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Early voting continues tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Vote here sign

FILE PHOTO — 'Vote Here' sign on Nov. 2020. 

 Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) -Early voting continues tonight with the primary election in Arizona just a little more than a week away on August 2nd.

The primary will set up races this November for the U.S. Senate, Congress and statewide offices including the race for Governor and State Legislature seats.

More than 80 percent of voters in Pima County choose to vote by mail but for election day voters things will be different.

The county has done away with precinct voting this year and will open 130 voting centers.

Voters can go to any one of them to check in and cast a ballot.

You can find a voting center by visiting Pima County's website.