TUCSON (KVOA) -Early voting continues tonight with the primary election in Arizona just a little more than a week away on August 2nd.
The primary will set up races this November for the U.S. Senate, Congress and statewide offices including the race for Governor and State Legislature seats.
More than 80 percent of voters in Pima County choose to vote by mail but for election day voters things will be different.
The county has done away with precinct voting this year and will open 130 voting centers.
Voters can go to any one of them to check in and cast a ballot.
You can find a voting center by visiting Pima County's website.