Eagle Crest Ranch homeowners attempting recall of HOA Board, claim signs were destroyed by President

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Many homeowners in the Pinal County community of Eagle Crest Ranch, near Oracle, told News 4 Tucson they have felt bullied and intimidated by their HOA Board, particularly its President Peter Mantas.
“I have never seen this type of behavior, this inappropriate behavior, this total disrespect for homeowners," said one woman who wants her identity hidden in fear of retaliation.
The woman said she has lived in the community for 15 years and has attended almost every board meeting.
She has helped spearhead an effort to recall the current board. She said she has already received 120 signatures on a petition.
It doesn't take long to see signs up all over the community calling for a recall of the board.
“We have put thousands of dollars into this, hundreds of hours because we see the damage Peter Mantas and his board is, has and continues to do to our community," the woman said.
Another homeowner shared her same concerns, he said he recently noticed some of their signs were missing so he set up a hidden camera. He was shocked by what he saw.
He showed us the video which shows a man walking up and taking one of their signs, the homeowner said the man is clearly the HOA President Peter Mantas.
We found a bio for Mantas on the University of Arizona website as an entrepreneur with a photo attached, the picture looks very much like the man captured in the video.
The homeowner said he ran into Mantas again at night on Sunday next to one of his signs, the sign was not removed at the time he arrived.
“I am asking for his resignation this week," he said.
We spoke to Mantas on the phone, he declined an interview saying the homeowners behind the recall are "terrorizing the community" and have no right to put up the signs saying they are in violation of the HOA’s governing documents. We asked him about the video appearing to show him removing their signs, he said he had nothing else to say and hung up the phone.
He called our reporter right back and said he would be having an attorney contact us, we have received no such call.
The homeowners we spoke to said they won't back down, they pay $540 in fees every year and feel the board is trying to silence them when they bring up issues.