Eafon turns in a performance worthy of a King

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 8th Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Cholla senior running back Malachi Eafon.
Eafon had to step in and play quarterback for the Chargers last Friday night due injury. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 70 yards while doing what he does best, running the football. He had 14 carries for 248 yards with three touchdowns in a 30-19 Cholla Homecoming night win over Rincon/University.
To put a cherry on the evening, Eafon at halftime was named the school's Homecoming King.
The nephew of Arizona Wildcats legend Kelvin Eafon ('98) has run for over 100 yards in five of the Chargers seven games this season. The 248-yard performance was a career best.
Eafon has run for a Conference 5A Sonoran Region high 898 yards during this 2022 campaign with 10 touchdowns. He's 7th overall in the state for 5A rushing yards.
He has 504 kick return yards with four touchdowns and his 50-yard average is tops in Arizona across all conferences.
Cholla (2-5) also has a win this season over Sahuarita and finishes this season with games against Sunnyside, Marana and Nogales.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.