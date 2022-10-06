 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Ducey visits Tucson to discuss homelessness

  • Updated
  • 0
ducey

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey made a second stop in Tucson Thursday at the HS Lopez Family Foundation Center and the Gospel Rescue Mission on the south side.

The governor and other leaders in southern Arizona have been working to get the center of opportunity up and working at full capacity since it opened in 2019.

A few months ago, they opened a large apartment building to help the homeless community in the area and the governor was impressed.

"It is so important when someone is struggling to get job training so they can pursue what is their version of the American dream. Counseling, to discuss whatever obstacles are in their way whether that be physical, spiritual or mental,” said Ducey. “The support housing and the faith and community services do everything that the government cannot do and so much more. The center gives Arizonans one place to go for that support and what I love most about it is that it is all about opportunity."

This facility is not just a shelter but also helps with addiction recovery, employment services, and other services to aid the homeless in southern Arizona.