Ducey visits Tucson to discuss homelessness

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey made a second stop in Tucson Thursday at the HS Lopez Family Foundation Center and the Gospel Rescue Mission on the south side.
The governor and other leaders in southern Arizona have been working to get the center of opportunity up and working at full capacity since it opened in 2019.
A few months ago, they opened a large apartment building to help the homeless community in the area and the governor was impressed.
"It is so important when someone is struggling to get job training so they can pursue what is their version of the American dream. Counseling, to discuss whatever obstacles are in their way whether that be physical, spiritual or mental,” said Ducey. “The support housing and the faith and community services do everything that the government cannot do and so much more. The center gives Arizonans one place to go for that support and what I love most about it is that it is all about opportunity."
This facility is not just a shelter but also helps with addiction recovery, employment services, and other services to aid the homeless in southern Arizona.