 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ducey signs law that extends orders of protections for domestic violence victims

  • Updated
  • 0
PimaCountySheriffSUV
By Paul Birmingham

TUCSON (KVOA) - New legislation has been passed in Arizona to extend protections for domestic violence victims. It has been signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

It all started with a Pima County detective raising the issue.

This new law now extends time periods for orders of protection and emergency orders of protection for victims giving them more time to process what needs to be done after the crime occurs.

Det. Mike Buglewicz with the Pima County Sheriff's Department saw there were improvements to be made to domestic violence policy in the state. He said he approached State Sen. Victoria Steele with his concerns.

"Through our compliance check program and talking to victims over the last 12 years, I saw that there were deficiencies, Buglewicz said. "I felt there were issues that needed to be changed."

Emergency orders of protection used to be available up to 72 hours after the report now that has been extended to a full week. Standard orders of protection will now be available up to two years after the defendant has been served allowing the victims privacy for twice as long.

"I am hoping the extension on the emergency order protection and the orders of protection is going to save lives. It's going to allow separation," he said. "We talk a lot about de-escalation, and I am a big believer in educating and de-escalating a situation."

This bill also makes it easier for people in small communities to receive an emergency order.

A judge magistrate or commissioner can issue an order by phone when the courts are closed. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you