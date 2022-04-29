Ducey signs law that extends orders of protections for domestic violence victims

TUCSON (KVOA) - New legislation has been passed in Arizona to extend protections for domestic violence victims. It has been signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
It all started with a Pima County detective raising the issue.
This new law now extends time periods for orders of protection and emergency orders of protection for victims giving them more time to process what needs to be done after the crime occurs.
Det. Mike Buglewicz with the Pima County Sheriff's Department saw there were improvements to be made to domestic violence policy in the state. He said he approached State Sen. Victoria Steele with his concerns.
"Through our compliance check program and talking to victims over the last 12 years, I saw that there were deficiencies, Buglewicz said. "I felt there were issues that needed to be changed."
"I am hoping the extension on the emergency order protection and the orders of protection is going to save lives. It's going to allow separation," he said. "We talk a lot about de-escalation, and I am a big believer in educating and de-escalating a situation."
This bill also makes it easier for people in small communities to receive an emergency order.
A judge magistrate or commissioner can issue an order by phone when the courts are closed.
