Ducey signs bill requiring Arizona schools to provide moment for prayer

  • Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Schools in Arizona will be required to provide students a moment of silence for meditation or prayer after Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2707 into law on Tuesday.

The House bill, which was first introduced on Feb. 15, requires all public and charter schools to set aside one to two minutes each school day for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to engage in a moment of silence.

This moment of silence must be engaged "in a manner determined by the student and their parent," as teachers or school employees cannot suggest how a student uses the moment of silence. In addition, "students may not interfere with other students' participation."

After passing in the Arizona House on a 47-12 vote on Feb. 24, the state Senate was approved the bill 16-11 on April 6 before being sent to the desk of the Arizona governor.

“As we’re working to get Arizona kids refocused in the classroom, we should also work to get them refocused emotionally,” Ducey said. “That’s exactly what H.B. 2707 does, ensuring all schools set aside time every day for students to engage in a moment of silence. This gives our kids the opportunity to take time to remember, reflect, meditate, pray, prepare for the day ahead or anything they—and their parents—choose.” 

According to officials, the bill's signing into law was coincided with the 120th birthday of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Schneerson, who was said to be the inspiration behind the bill, has pushed for a moment of silence in schools at the beginning of ever day after the attempted assassination of then President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

“I was proud to work with fellow Arizonans and my colleagues at the legislature on H.B. 2707,” Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson, who was one of the sponsors of the legislation, said. “Giving students a moment every school day to pray, gather their thoughts, reflect or anything they choose to do will help them focus and strengthen their mental and emotional health. Thank you to the members of the Jewish community who advocated for this legislation, everyone who played a role in getting it passed by the legislature, and to Governor Ducey for signing it into law.”

A similar bill was passed in Florida in April 2021, making it one of at least 15 states at the time that required moments of silence at K-12 school, according to the Associated Press. 

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

