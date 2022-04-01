Ducey clarifies answer to question about transgender individuals

PHOENIX (KVOA) - This past Wednesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation into law limiting sports participation for transgender girls and limiting health care options for transgender teens.
At a news conference Thursday, a reporter asked Gov. Ducey: "Do transgender people exist?"
The governor responded: "I am going to respect everyone and I am going to respect everyone's rights," Ducey said. "And I am going to respect female sports and that's what the legislation does."
The governor received criticism and backlash on social media.
Abby Louise Jensen, a transgender woman and longtime attorney in Tucson spoke with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink Friday afternoon.
"I mean the fact that he had to hesitate about answering the question is astounding, really," Jensen said. "I mean, of course we exist. I mean, if we didn't exist why would they have to pass those anti-trans bills.
In an attempt to clarify his remarks, the governor tweeted this thread Friday:
We can ensure transgender individuals continue to receive the same dignity, respect and kindness as every other individual in our society, while protecting female sports and children.— Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) April 1, 2022
"Governor," she said, "I wish that you would meet with trans people like myself to truly know, learn about our lives and the problems that we face and why, despite the fear mongering around the existence of the trans people, we pose no threat. We simply want to live in the same way everybody else is allowed to."