Drying out this weekend!

Today will be less active than yesterday but scattered storms are still expected this afternoon before drier air moves in this weekend! Impacts include strong, gusty wind, blowing dust, small hail, and lightning.
The best chance for storms today will be from Tucson to the north and west. A couple of severe storms can't be completely ruled out! Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today until 9 PM due to high ozone levels. If you have any respiratory problems, limit your time outdoors! This includes the city of Tucson, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Marana and Vail. Carpool if you can and reduce the use of gasoline-powered equipment!
Drier air will begin to move in this weekend and it will shut down storm activity for most. Isolated storms will be possible the first half of the weekend but most should dry out by Sunday. The exception will be areas east of Tucson, especially in the White Mountains.
Temperatures will warm into upper 80s and low 90s through tomorrow but as moisture gradually decreases, temperatures will rise again. Highs will warm into the upper 90s by midweek next week!
- Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 89°
- Tonight: Storms before 11 PM then becoming mostly clear (30%). Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Warmer, Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 92°