 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Drying out this weekend!

  • 0

Today will be less active than yesterday but scattered storms are still expected this afternoon before drier air moves in this weekend! Impacts include strong, gusty wind, blowing dust, small hail, and lightning.

The best chance for storms today will be from Tucson to the north and west. A couple of severe storms can't be completely ruled out! Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today until 9 PM due to high ozone levels. If you have any respiratory problems, limit your time outdoors! This includes the city of Tucson, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Marana and Vail. Carpool if you can and reduce the use of gasoline-powered equipment!

Drier air will begin to move in this weekend and it will shut down storm activity for most. Isolated storms will be possible the first half of the weekend but most should dry out by Sunday. The exception will be areas east of Tucson, especially in the White Mountains.

Temperatures will warm into upper 80s and low 90s through tomorrow but as moisture gradually decreases, temperatures will rise again. Highs will warm into the upper 90s by midweek next week!

  • Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 89°
  • Tonight: Storms before 11 PM then becoming mostly clear (30%). Low: 61°
  • Tomorrow: Warmer, Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 92°

Tags

Recommended for you