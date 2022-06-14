 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in portions
of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.|.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dry, Hot & Breezy

Today will be the coolest day of the work week with highs around 104°! Temperatures will begin to warm back up and by Thursday, highs could push to around 111°. Thankfully, Monsoon moisture comes to our rescue and cools us down this weekend with a decent chance for scattered storms!

Highs will warm to around 104° for the hottest spots today with another round of gusty wind, which will make the sky hazy this afternoon. The biggest concern with the wind will be fire danger so please be extra cautious! All of Southeastern Arizona will stay dry today through Thursday and that's going to heat us up once again...

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect on Thursday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Remember to look before you lock, limit your time outside and stay hydrated! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature are roughly 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature! Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!

Monsoon 2022 officially begins tomorrow but we'll be dry across Southeastern Arizona through Thursday but moisture isn't far away! A decent surge will begin to push into Southeastern Arizona on Thursday but the best chance for storms will be near the New Mexico Border. Then, we'll see an uptick in storm action Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At this time, it looks like most of Southeastern Arizona will get in on some rain. Lower elevations could pick up anywhere between a tenth of an inch and a half an inch of rain from Central Pima County to the east. The Mountains could see over an inch! The most active day looks like Saturday so stay tuned for more details.

  • Today: Hot, hazy and breezy. High: 104°
  • Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 69°
  • Tomorrow: Monsoon begins! Hot and sunny. High: 106°

