Dry, Hot & Breezy

Today will be the coolest day of the work week with highs around 104°! Temperatures will begin to warm back up and by Thursday, highs could push to around 111°. Thankfully, Monsoon moisture comes to our rescue and cools us down this weekend with a decent chance for scattered storms!
Highs will warm to around 104° for the hottest spots today with another round of gusty wind, which will make the sky hazy this afternoon. The biggest concern with the wind will be fire danger so please be extra cautious! All of Southeastern Arizona will stay dry today through Thursday and that's going to heat us up once again...
An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect on Thursday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Remember to look before you lock, limit your time outside and stay hydrated! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature are roughly 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature! Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
Monsoon 2022 officially begins tomorrow but we'll be dry across Southeastern Arizona through Thursday but moisture isn't far away! A decent surge will begin to push into Southeastern Arizona on Thursday but the best chance for storms will be near the New Mexico Border. Then, we'll see an uptick in storm action Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At this time, it looks like most of Southeastern Arizona will get in on some rain. Lower elevations could pick up anywhere between a tenth of an inch and a half an inch of rain from Central Pima County to the east. The Mountains could see over an inch! The most active day looks like Saturday so stay tuned for more details.
- Today: Hot, hazy and breezy. High: 104°
- Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 69°
- Tomorrow: Monsoon begins! Hot and sunny. High: 106°