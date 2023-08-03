Drug smuggler with various drugs sentenced to 41 months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man has been sentenced to 41 months for importing various drugs into the United States.
Twenty-nine-year-old Angel Daniel Miranda-Contreras pleaded guilty to importing fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the U.S.
On August 5, 2022, Miranda-Contreras crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. at appoint of entry in Nogales.
According to authorities, Miranda-Contreras had over 50 kilograms of drugs total hidden in various compartments inside his vehicle.
Miranda-Contreras said he was unaware that he was smuggling drugs and that he only agreed to smuggle money from the U.S. to Mexico.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE