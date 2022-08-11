Drought conditions are improving in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the 2021 Monsoon there was hope that we could escape the major drought we were going through. That hope faded away with a dry start to 2022 but we are seeing some positive changes.
We started off this monsoon with much of Southern Arizona in a severe drought and if you live along the border it has been in the extreme category.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said, "So, obviously with a lot of rain over the last couple weeks it takes a lot to get out of certain grout categories so this is a long-term drought and it will take a long time to get out. The more rain we get over a longer time during our monsoon we could maybe be a lot better off by the end of the season."
Looking at the official Monsoon numbers across the area we are two inches behind average for Tucson but there are some areas around the city like Oro Valley and the west side that have seen enough rain to take them out of the more extreme categories of drought.
Even if we fully recover from this current drought, we are still underneath a long-term drought that has lasted hundreds of years and will take obviously much more rain over a longer period of time to recover.