Drought conditions are improving in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - It take years to recover from a drought. Tucson is still trying to recover from the lack of a 2020 monsoon even after a near record breaking 2021 and above average 2022.
Tucson finally started to see relief early last month when portions of Pima County were removed from any drought designation.
"It is going to take some time to get us out of this drought. Not even this rain event over the next couple days is going to get us completely out but we are slowly chipping away, we've had some great winter rain so far," 4Warn Meteorologist Shea Sorenson said.
Tucson expecting even more rain over the next week that could see more of the area removed from drought status.
"So we are expecting rounds of valley rain and mountain snow it could be heavy at times and the heavier showers will roll in Monday into Tuesday," she added.
California has also seen a lot of rain and has been removed out of the higher drought categories, but since they have had so much rain so quickly, the ground won't absorb it all and the water will just run off and not help the water issues in that state.
For Tucson, the rain has been lighter and spread out over time, and if it stays this way, Tucson could see at least a slight recovery of the water table.