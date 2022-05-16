Drivers fume over gas prices nearing $5 per gallon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Drivers in Tucson are fuming as gas prices continue to climb.
"From $35 a week to $50 some a week, I have to pick up my friend's daughters from school everyday, so it's gone up drastically," said one driver.
Right now, Arizona's average is $4.75 per gallon and the nation's average is at $4.48 per gallon.
"Hopefully, they will come down, but I don't see that happening," another driver said.
According to a spokesperson from AAA, as long as crude oil prices remain high, prices at the pump will also remain high.
Joe Tamayo said he has to now fork out $60 a week to fill his tank and said hitting the road this Memorial Day is probably out of the question.
"I like to go to California, how much is it going to cost me?" Tamayo said. "Come on, we can't do this very long."
One helpful tip from AAA is to park your car in the shade or use a sunscreen windshield so you do not have to use your air conditioning to cool down your car.