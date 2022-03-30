Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A driver is sought after the individual reportedly fled the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday in midtown.
At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle when he was crossing a marked crosswalk near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and Stone Avenue.
According to Tucson Police Department, the vehicle involved in the incident reportedly was traveling westbound on a green light when the driver struck the pedestrian.
After the collision, TPD said the involved vehicle fled the scene without stopping.
The suspect vehicle or the driver have not yet been located.
TPD advised anyone with information about the case to call 911 or 88-CRIME.