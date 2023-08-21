 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 328 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
San Manuel, or 11 miles southeast of Oracle, moving northwest at 25
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere
2 and Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Drinking water notice issued after E. Coli presence noticed

  • 0
Water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Water has issued a water notice after one well tested positive for E. Coli.

The test was of raw untreated water. Only treated drinking is served to Tucson Water customers.

According to Tucson Water, the contaminated well has been closed and locked out of the water system.

The well will be will be purged, disinfected, and retested to ensure the issue is resolved prior to returning the well to active service.

Find more details here.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you