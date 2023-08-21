Drinking water notice issued after E. Coli presence noticed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Water has issued a water notice after one well tested positive for E. Coli.
The test was of raw untreated water. Only treated drinking is served to Tucson Water customers.
According to Tucson Water, the contaminated well has been closed and locked out of the water system.
The well will be will be purged, disinfected, and retested to ensure the issue is resolved prior to returning the well to active service.
