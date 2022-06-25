DPS: Thousands protested Roe v. Wade ruling at the Arizona State Capitol, additional state buildings

PHOENIX (KVOA) - An estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people protested the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade at the Arizona State Capitol Friday night, officials say.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported the protest began peacefully and turned into "anarchical and criminal actions" by protesters.
Officials say that as protestors realized the state legislature was in session, they attempted to breach the doors of the Arizona Senate and force their way into the building.
DPS troopers proceeded to deploy tear gas responding to threats protesters were making to the occupants and Senate building.
As the riots ensued at the capitol building, officials reported rioters were "defacing" state memorials at the Wesley Bolin Plaza. DPS troopers proceeded to deploy tear gas and moved to clear the plaza.
According to authorities, additional state buildings in the area were damaged.
Those include:
- Wesley Bolin Memorial Amphitheatre
- 158th Regimental Memorial
- Arizona Peace Officers Memorial
- Korean War Memorial
- Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Memorial
- Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial
- Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial
Officials say six arrests were made, saying they were Tucson residents.