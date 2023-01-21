 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Dozens of dogs rescued from a home in Tucson

dog

File photo

TUCSON (KVOA) - 50 to 60 dogs were found in the backyard of a central Tucson home.

The humane society says the owners couldn't care for them any longer and they called for help. Now some of them are in the care of the humane society.

The humane society is now caring for a dozen of the dogs ranging in age from four months to a year and half.

Shelter manager Lindsey Dittmer tells us the owners were overwhelmed but the dogs are doing well.

The shelter hopes to have the dogs ready for adoption this weekend or by early next week.

