Dozens of dogs rescued from a home in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - 50 to 60 dogs were found in the backyard of a central Tucson home.
The humane society says the owners couldn't care for them any longer and they called for help. Now some of them are in the care of the humane society.
The humane society is now caring for a dozen of the dogs ranging in age from four months to a year and half.
Shelter manager Lindsey Dittmer tells us the owners were overwhelmed but the dogs are doing well.
The shelter hopes to have the dogs ready for adoption this weekend or by early next week.