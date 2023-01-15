Dozens donate blood in effort to curb national shortage

TUCSON - (KVOA) Julie Katinas walked into the school gym at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Tucson's Northwest side Sunday afternoon and rolled up her sleeves.
Katinas has been donating blood throughout the pandemic.
"This is an easy thing for me to do to help people, and I know it's needed," she said.
The need is great. According to the non-profit blood bank Vitalant, right now 900 hospitals across the country are experiencing a drastic shortage with blood supply at the lowest levels this year.
Vitalant said changing work habits brought on by COVID-19 has caused business-hosted blood drives to drop by 50 percent over the last three years.
"It doesn't cost you a thing, it only costs you your time to come and donate a pint of blood," blood drive volunteer Gary Gazaille said. "By us doing this, we'll have a steady supply at the hospitals for emergencies and things like that."
"This is like one of the biggest selfless things somebody can do and it only takes 45 minutes," Thomas Bryson with Vitalant said. "They're doing something extra special to help the community. They don't know where the blood is going. They're anonymously helping save somebody's life."
Donor Brianda Sarmiento sees shortage up close.
"I work at a laboratory in a hospital," Sarmiento said. "So, I experience everyday what is the need for blood during surgeries or treating patients with certain diseases."
Katinas will likely never know the people whose lives she's helping to save.
"It just makes me feel good in my heart that I'm doing something good for other people," Katinas said. "A part of you is going into somebody else, maybe even a stranger, and that's even more gratifying."