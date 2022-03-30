Dozens displaced after 3-alarm fire destroys 16 apartment units on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of people are displaced after a three-alarm fire ignited at an apartment complex on the northwest side Wednesday afternoon.
According to Northwest Fire District, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 6300 block of North Barcelona Lane near the intersection of Oracle and Orange Grove roads at around 2 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a fire on the second floor of the facility.
After evacuating the complex, crews with NWFD, Golder Ranch Fire District and Tucson Fire Department worked on extinguishing the blaze. While the fire is currently under control, NWFD said about 16 apartment units were impacted by the fire.
Those affected residents were connected with personnel with Community Assistance Program and the Red Cross of Southern Arizona for assistance.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Pima County Sheriff's Department are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.
(3/3) Residents in an estimated 16 units displaced. CAP Team Members & @RedCrossAZ responded to assist those residents. @PimaSheriff investigating cause.— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 31, 2022
29 units from Northwest, @GRFDAZ & @TucsonFireDept responded to this 3-alarm incident. pic.twitter.com/mLCTUGv41g