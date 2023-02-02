Downtown Nogales businesses feeling impacts from major sewer repair project

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - After powering through the Covid19 pandemic, businesses in downtown Nogales are facing another dilemma Mayor Jorge Maldonado feels could be just as bad for business.
Right now as part of a major infrastructure project to revamp what's called the International Outfall Inceptor, a wastewater connection between Mexico, Nogales to Rio Rico, downtown is facing several closures and limited parking.
On Morley Avenue, one of the main stretches of commerce, almost all of the parking has been closed off.
"We got to find a solution," said Mayor Maldonado.
He is working with City Council to try and find options to help alleviate the situation but so far few ideas ready to be put into action.
"There's concern on where those pipes are going to be but there's no way around it," he explained.
For business owners like Gregory Kory, it's just one of many blows the past few years. It's one he hopes his businesses will survive.
"If you don't have the ability for the customer to get to you, you're out of business, so we're very concerned about it," he said.
Kory owns multiple businesses like La Cinderella, News 4 Tucson saw crews digging up pipes right outside the store's doorstep.