Douglas wants you to share your opinion on potential port of entry

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation to discuss a new international port of entry with the community of Douglas.
ADOT says it is essential to hear the public's voice before moving forward.
The discussion will happen Thursday Aug. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The proposed area is about 4.5 miles west of Douglas.
The meeting will focus on the connecting road between State Route 80 and the new port of entry.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE