Douglas teen arrested for allegedly transporting 5 undocumented migrants

Cochise County Sheriff's Office

TUCSON (KVOA) - A teenager from Douglas was arrested for allegedly transporting five undocumented noncitizens Friday evening.

According to a post shared by Cochise County Sheriff's Office on Monday, the 17-year-old driving a 2002 Dodge Caravan was pulled over by a patrol deputy on Highway 191 near Pirtleville, Ariz. at around 11:40 p.m. Friday in reference to multiple traffic violations.

After further investigation of the vehicle, the deputy found five undocumented noncitizens in the Dodge Caravan.

CCSO the five individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

Earlier that day, two Sierra Vista residents were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of two undocumented noncitizens in their vehicle.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

