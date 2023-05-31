Douglas church fire suspect set for federal court appearance

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - The man accused of starting the Douglas church fires is appearing in federal court Wednesday.
He is set to appear in Tucson Federal Court at 10:30 a.m.
On Tuesday, May 23, 58-year-old Eric Ridenour was booked into the Cochise County Jail on arson charges.
The church fires started Monday, May 22.
Both churches were more than 100 years old, and now they're left in ruins.
There's still no word yet on a motive for the cause of the fires. However, ATF, FBI, and Douglas Police and Fire have determined the cause was intentional.
Because this is a federal case, cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom. However, we will have a reporter inside, so make sure to stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE