Douglas church fire suspect appears in court

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man charged with burning down two historic churches in Douglas appeared in federal court in Tucson Wednesday.
Eric Ridenour was supposed to have a detention hearing but it was rescheduled due to three refusals to meet with Pretrial Services, according to the judge.
Ridenour's attorney told the judge that Ridenour has now agreed to meet with them.
But without any report ready from Pretrial services the judge rescheduled the hearing for June 7th at 3:30 p.m.
The prosecutors mentioned they have victim impact statements, the judge said those will be read at the same time on June 7th.
Ridenour's wife was present in the courtroom but made no comments as she left the courthouse.
Ridenour is accused of burning down the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas last week.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office complaint, they obtained video surveillance footage showing Ridenour's car at the scene as a man could be seen wandering around the area as the churches went up in smoke.
FBI and ATF agents conducted a search warrant of his home and found clothes matching what was worn by the man seen on the video and there were traces of an accelerant on the clothes.