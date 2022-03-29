Don't forget your umbrella!

Widespread showers on tap today with high elevation snow too! A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 AM to 5 PM for the high elevations to the north and northeast of Tucson. Temperatures will only warm into the low 60s this afternoon with a nice warm up the second half of the week and into the weekend.
A strong late-season storm will bring valley rain, mountain snow, wind and colder temperatures. The strongest wind will be to the east of Tucson today where blowing dust will be possible so stay weather alert! The best chance for showers will be this morning and this afternoon. Valleys could pick up 0.20" to 0.50" but higher amounts will be possible where thunderstorms develop with up to an 1" of rain! Storms could produce gusty wind and small hail. The Winter Weather Advisory includes the Catalina, Rincon, Pinaleno and White Mountains at elevations above 7,500 feet where 4" to 8" will be possible!
Temperatures will also take a dive with highs only warming into the low 60s this afternoon! Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s tonight. The cool down won't last too long with temperatures warming back into the low 70s Wednesday and close to 80 by Thursday! By the weekend, highs will be sitting in the mid 80s with tons of sunshine, perfect for outdoor plans!
- Today: Showers likely, isolated thunderstorms possible (100%). High: 61°
- Tonight: Scattered showers then partly cloudy (30%) . Low: 43°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and beautiful. High: 73°