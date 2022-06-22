Donations needed as Tucson youth gear up for softball nationals in Oklahoma City

TUCSON (KVOA) — A youth softball team is heading to Oklahoma City to play on the very same field used in the Women's College World Series.
But to make sure these local athletes get to play ball this July, they need a little help getting there.
The Suncats Softball 10-and-under team will be representing Tucson as they compete in the Alliance Fast Pitch Nationals on July 23.
As the costs for each player to go to Oklahoma City are estimated to be about $1,000, the team is currently raising money and looking for sponsors for their trip.
As such, the group has organized five fundraisers to help turn their dream into a reality.
The first fundraiser is a hit-a-thon, where sponsors pledge a certain about of money that will require the players to hit a certain number of balls — $1 for each ball =$25 or $25 for each=$100. All funds are due by July 1.
The team will also be selling chocolate bars at local tournaments, grocery stores and neighborhoods for $1 each.
The other fundraisers that are in the works include a calendar, a raffle and a cornhole tournament.
The donation information is listed in the graphic below: