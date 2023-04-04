 Skip to main content
Donald Trump full indictment released

  • Updated
  • 0
NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Trump is seen here in July of 2020 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

NEW YORK (KVOA) - Donald Trump was in New York where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges against him in criminal court on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump was placed under arrest early Tuesday afternoon before his arraignment. Trump is slated to fly back to Florida following his court appearance and will hold an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday to respond to the charges.

He is the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged.

The indictment has been unsealed and you can read it here:

Download PDF Donald Trump Indictment

