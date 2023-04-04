Donald Trump full indictment released

NEW YORK (KVOA) - Donald Trump was in New York where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges against him in criminal court on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump was placed under arrest early Tuesday afternoon before his arraignment. Trump is slated to fly back to Florida following his court appearance and will hold an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday to respond to the charges.

He is the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged.

The indictment has been unsealed and you can read it here: