Don Guerra of Barrio Bread wins James Beard Award

TUCSON (KVOA) — For decades, Tucson has been known to serve up among the best Mexican dishes in the world.
But now, thanks to the prestige of one Tucsonan, the Old Pueblo will be known for one for culinary delectable — bread.
On Monday, the James Beard Foundation officially awarded Don Guerra of Barrio Breads its 2022 Outstanding Baker during its James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
The Red Carpet for #JBFA is LIVE from Chicago's @LyricOpera! Join us now as guests arrive and we prepare for a huge night! #GatherForGood https://t.co/LAJUwbgR7S— James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) June 13, 2022
Since he started serving Tucson loaves out of his garage in 2009, Guerra has been capturing the hearts of bread lovers from across the globe.
By showcasing the perfect blend of passion, locally grown heritage grains and centuries-old techniques, the artisan baker immediately showed Tucson and the rest of the world he knows a thing or two about bread.
After previously being nominated for a Beard Award in 2019 and 2020, the longtime Tucsonan can now check-off this incredible accomplishment only a select-group of culinary geniuses can list on their resumes.
Guerra is officially a James Beard Award winner.
For Outstanding Baker: Don Guerra, Barrio Bread in Tucson, AZ #jbfa— James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) June 13, 2022
He also was named one of the Top Ten Bakers in America by Dessert Professionals magazine in 2016. He also received he Leveraging Your Localness award from Bite Magazine, Good Food Finder USA and Local First Arizona.
For more information about Barrio Bread ARTisan Breads, visit barriobread.com.