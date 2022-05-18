DOJ wants transcripts from January 6th Committee

The Department of Justice has asked the house January 6th Committee for transcripts of interviews conducted in its Capitol insurrection probe.
As first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed by NBC news, top justice department officials and the DC US attorney sent a letter last month to the committee's lead investigator requesting interview transcripts.
As part of the DOJ's ongoing criminal investigation into the attack.
It's unclear which specific interviews or documents the department sought.
However, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson indicated on Tuesday that the panel wasn't prepared to hand over the transcripts, saying it would be "premature."
Thompson suggested DOJ officials could still view specific documents in person, but that the committee "can't give them full access" to their "product" at this time.
A justice department spokesperson declined to comment.