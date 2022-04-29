DOJ sues former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort

The Justice Department is suing former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, over his undeclared bank accounts.
The Justice Department is seeking 2.9 million dollars from Manafort, who has previously been convicted of financial crimes.
In the lawsuit, filed Thursday, the DOJ Tax Division in West Palm Beach, Florida alleges that Manafort did not report his interest in foreign accounts on federal tax returns for 2013 and 2014.
This lawsuit is yet another legal issue for Manafort since the start of his investigation and indictment.
Manafort was pardoned for tax and bank fraud convictions by former President Trump in 2020.