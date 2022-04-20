DOJ may appeal the end of travel mask mandate

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it will appeal the ruling that ended mask mandates on planes, trains, and transit systems.
The DOJ said that they and the centers for disease control and prevention disagree with the judges decision Monday.
Ultimately, the justice department says the decision to appeal will be based on whether the CDC believes the mandate is still required for public health.
The DOJ is not seeking a stay of the decision - meaning passengers can continue to travel maskless while the challenge is being litigated.
Monday, U.S. district court judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the travel mask mandate is illegal.
Legal analysts say they believe the decision to appeal may not have to do with the mandate itself.
Rather - the justice department may be appealing to preserve the CDC's ability to issue additional mandates if they believe the need arises.